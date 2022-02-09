Highways important for sustainable development : CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that mega highway projects were of utmost importance for sustainable development in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that mega highway projects were of utmost importance for sustainable development in the province.

In a statement, he said that Dir Expressway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway construction will boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the province.

He said the provincial government has already given approval for the construction of Dir Expressway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway under public-private partnership.

The Dir Expressway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.5 billion. The 30 km long expressway from Chakdara to Rabat will be constructed.

The construction of this highway will reduce the distance by 27 km.

The four-lane expressway will have two tunnels and three interchanges.

The 360-km long Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 243 billion. While 19 interchanges and two tunnels will be constructed on this 6-lane motorway.

Both mega projects have already been approved by ECNEC. The chief minister said that process of procurement of lands required for implementation of these projects should be in time and implementation of these projects according to timelines will be ensured. He said the strict implementation of existing rules and regulations of the provincial government regarding implementation of these projects under public-private partnership should be ensured.