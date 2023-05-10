Highways' maintenance top priority of govt: Secretary C&W

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Ali Akbar Baloch on Wednesday said that the maintenance of all highways in the province was among our top priorities of the government

After the recent rains and floods, the restoration work of the affected highways was going on an emergency basis, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Harnai delegation under the leadership of former provincial minister Abdul Reheem Ziaratwal called on him here.

Apart from the delegation, Mir Ahmad Mengal, Chief Engineer, Roads Sibi Zone, Asmatullah Saber, SE Roads Sibi Circle, and senior officials of the Department of Communications and Construction were also present.

On this occasion, former Provincial Minister Abdul Reheem Ziaratwal briefed the Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) about the Harnai-Sanjawi highway and the problems faced.

Speaking to the delegation, Secretary C&W Ali Akbar Baloch said that after the recent rains and floods, all the highways in the province have been damaged to a great extent while the rehabilitation of these highways was not less than a challenge.

The Secretary said that from day one, there were instructions from me that any weakness or omission in the maintenance of any highway would not be acceptable.

Therefore, all engineer officers of the Department of Communications and Works were always ready to deal with any kind of difficult situation with their staff, he said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide a dozer regarding the rehabilitation of Harnai-Sanjawi highway and said that the damaged highways should be restored on war footing, so that the people of Harnai and Sanjawi would not have to suffer any more.

At the moment, former Provincial Minister Abdul Reheem Ziaratwal thanked the Secretary for taking interest construction of highways.