Highways Ongoing, New Schemes Reviewed

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that the ongoing projects must be completed as soon as possible.

This he said while reviewing the on-going and new schemes of Highways sector of Works and Services department, according to a communique here on Sunday.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah directed the Chief Engineer Highways of Hyderabad and Sukkur region to use international standard materials in the projects.

He further said that the construction of roads had put a positive impact on the economy while the best infrastructure for transportation facilities would also reduce the fuel cost and the journey time.

On the occasion, Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro briefed the Minister about the schemes in detail.

Earlier, the Chief Engineer Highways Hyderabad informed the participants of the meeting that out of 125 ongoing projects in Hyderabad region 117 projects would be completed by June 2022 while the Chief Engineer Highways Sukkur while briefing the participants said that in Sukkur region out of 111 ongoing projects 79 projects would be completed by June 2022.

Besides, 135 new schemes would be launched soon in Sukkur region with a total cost of Rs14586 million.

