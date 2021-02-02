Highways Patrolling Police book 342 criminals to ensure road safety in Multan region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Highways Patrolling Police has registered 342 cases against criminals and transport drivers on charges of rash driving, in order to ensure safety of passengers especially from incidents of crimes and rising trend of road accidents.

Highways Patrolling Police was performing excellent role in curbing crimes of different natures including dacoities, valuables thefts especially animal theft.

In Multan region, the officials were discharging duties round the clock at 58 police pickets.

The pickets were located at almost every 25 kilometers in the districts Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

Early morning police patrolling was important as a good number of citizens visiting vegetable markets with cash.

The patrolling police remains highly vigilant at particular time period.

While talking to media, SP Patrolling Huma Naseeb said that Patrolling Police provided help to 1270 road users.

She informed that the police booked 253 drivers for reckless driving, adding that 89 cases were registered against criminals and police recovered four Kalashnikovs, four rifles, 18 guns, 67 pistols and 279 bullets from criminals.

SP Huma Naseeb maintained that another 20 proclaimed offenders were also netted by the police.

She infrmed that Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Multan recovered four stolen animals and a van from animal thieves. About 27.5 kilogram of charas and 240 grams of heroin was recovered from outlaws during January.

She hailed performance of the department and ensured re-union of 11 lost kids to their parents.

About road encroachments, she mentioned that they removed 140 encroachments along the roads and ensured smooth flow of traffic in the region.

Huma also instructed police officials to follow the SoPs and also guide road users about COVID-19 precautions.

She urged the masses that they should cooperate with the police in case f emergency and call at helpline 1124.