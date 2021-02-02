UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highways Patrolling Police Book 342 Criminals To Ensure Road Safety In Multan Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Highways Patrolling Police book 342 criminals to ensure road safety in Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Highways Patrolling Police has registered 342 cases against criminals and transport drivers on charges of rash driving, in order to ensure safety of passengers especially from incidents of crimes and rising trend of road accidents.

Highways Patrolling Police was performing excellent role in curbing crimes of different natures including dacoities, valuables thefts especially animal theft.

In Multan region, the officials were discharging duties round the clock at 58 police pickets.

The pickets were located at almost every 25 kilometers in the districts Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

Early morning police patrolling was important as a good number of citizens visiting vegetable markets with cash.

The patrolling police remains highly vigilant at particular time period.

While talking to media, SP Patrolling Huma Naseeb said that Patrolling Police provided help to 1270 road users.

She informed that the police booked 253 drivers for reckless driving, adding that 89 cases were registered against criminals and police recovered four Kalashnikovs, four rifles, 18 guns, 67 pistols and 279 bullets from criminals.

SP Huma Naseeb maintained that another 20 proclaimed offenders were also netted by the police.

She infrmed that Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Multan recovered four stolen animals and a van from animal thieves. About 27.5 kilogram of charas and 240 grams of heroin was recovered from outlaws during January.

She hailed performance of the department and ensured re-union of 11 lost kids to their parents.

About road encroachments, she mentioned that they removed 140 encroachments along the roads and ensured smooth flow of traffic in the region.

Huma also instructed police officials to follow the SoPs and also guide road users about COVID-19 precautions.

She urged the masses that they should cooperate with the police in case f emergency and call at helpline 1124.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Road Traffic Guide Sahiwal Van Khanewal Lodhran Pakpattan Vehari January Criminals Market Media From

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

20 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

58 seconds ago

IESCO detects over 5000 suspicious meters in Jan

59 seconds ago

Afghan conflict early settlement vital for regiona ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Canada Denounces Jihadist Attack in Somalia, Expre ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.