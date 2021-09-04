Hijab Awareness Walk taken out to mark World Hijab Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A Hijab Awareness Walk to mark World Hijab Day was taken out in Karachi under the banner of Jamaat e Islami (JI) Women Wing, on Saturday.

A large number of women from all walks of life participated in the walk taken out from Tahir Wila roundabout to Aisha Manzil, said a spokesperson of the JI.

The participants of the walk showed exemplary discipline despite heavy rains.

JI Sindh Women Wing chief Rakshinda Munib and the head of Karachi chapter Asma Safir presided the walk.

Addressing the walk, Asma Safir said that the world needs to realize that Hijab is a symbol of modesty.

She advised that women across the world should adopt Hijab as it was a symbol of modesty and respect for women.

Asma Safir said that islam ensures all the rights of women, ranging from the right to express to the right to inherit properties. All we need to do is read and have a comprehension of Islam, she drawn the attention of the global intellect.

JI leader Farooq Nematullah and some other JI women wing leaders also addressed the walk.