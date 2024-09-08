Hijatul Wida sermon of Muhammad (PBUH): A complete charter of human rights, roadmap to achieve all goals in life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) breaking the shackle of cruelty, discrimination and slavery, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights and a road map for all people of the whole universe during His (SAWW) historic last sermon, Khutbah Hijatul Wida to lead a prosperous and peaceful life.

Described as Rehmatul Lil Alamin in the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had brought a positive resolution in the lives of Arabs in that era of darkness and taught mercy, kindness and compassion to people of all ages of the entire universe.

He (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights, and a code of living a peaceful and successful life during his historic last sermon on occasion of Hajj (pilgrimage), his first and last hajj, on the Mount of Jabalur Rahmat Arafat on 9th Zilhaj 10 A.H (632 AD).

“Hijatul Wida’s sermon is a perfect charter of human rights of all times and a road map to establish peace, socioeconomic development and promote interfaith harmony. It laid great stress on people to ensure justice, equality and righteous deeds besides treating women and slaves with kindness and compassion,” said Professor Dr Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman, Islamiyat Department, and Islamia College Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) spoke about the sanctity of the month, the day and the place and asked the people to pay the highest regard to the life and property of all Muslims as sacred and be righteous as well as honest in life.

“The last Prophet of Allah had laid great emphasis on peoples’ to be sympathetic and not hurt anyone besides discouraged injustice, slavery and dishonesty,” Dr Hifazatullah said.

Restoring the dignity of women whether she is a mothers, wives, daughters or sisters, the Holy Prophet (SAWW) emphasized that people to treat their women with kindness as they have rights over them.

“O people, it is true that you have certain rights concerning your women but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under Allah’s trust and with His permission. If they abide by your right, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness and treat your women well and be very kind to them.

”

He (PBUH) also taught treating slaves with kindness and giving them what the owners eat and wore themselves besides other facilities. The holy Prophet (PBUH) had strictly directed people to worship only Allah, offer prayers five times a day, fast during Ramazan, and give wealth in Zakat and perform Hajj if they could afford to.

“All mankind is from Adam and Eve and an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab. Similarly, a white has no superiority over a black nor does a black has any superiority over a white except by good action (Taqwa). O People! No Prophet will come after me and no new faith will be born. I leave behind two things, the Quran and my Sunnah (PBUH) and if you follow these, you will never go astray.”

The Holy Prophet further said, “Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that the Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim, which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly.”

Dr Hifazatullah said the last sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the importance of equality, kindness, unity and fair treatment to all including the weak, women and slaves.

Hujatul Wida laid a clear outline for the first human rights declaration, many hundreds of years before the Magna Carta, Bill of Rights and UN Human Rights codes. Dr Hifazat said the last sermon of the holy Prophet (PBUH) is the first universal character of Human Rights in the world and a complete code of Human Rights forever that would educate and enlighten people of all ages.

Besides ensuring respect for all segments of the society, he said that the sermon had drawn a clear line that superiority between people was based on Taqwa rather than caste, colour and nationality.

Dr Hifazat said that today’s problems including extremism and socio-economic imbalances were due to inequality and unjust distribution of resources and all the problems could be addressed by strictly adhering to the sermon of Hijatul Wida.