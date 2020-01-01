UrduPoint.com
Hike In Petroleum Products Prices Challenged In LHC

Wed 01st January 2020

Hike in petroleum products prices challenged in LHC

Hike in prices of petroleum products by government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).A miscellaneous petition in this regard has been filed by advocate Azhar Siddique making OGRA, ministry of petroleum and federal government respondents

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Hike in prices of petroleum products by government has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).A miscellaneous petition in this regard has been filed by advocate Azhar Siddique making OGRA, ministry of petroleum and Federal government respondents.The petitioner has taken the plea that the matter of increase in the prices of petroleum products is pending hearing with high court.

Government has not obtained approval from cabinet on this matter.The petitioner prayed the court to nullify government orders in respect of increase in prices of petroleum products because people are already under financial stress.

It is pertinent to mention here government has given first gift to people on the advent of new year by scaling up prices of petroleum products and notification in this respect has been issued.The notification on increase in prices stands effective from January 01, 2020.The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 2.61 per liter, diesel Rs 2.25 per liter, kerosene oil by Rs 3.10 per liter and light diesel by Rs 2.08 per liter.

