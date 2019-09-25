UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hike In Property Tax By MCI Triggers Protest Among Citizens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Hike in property tax by MCI triggers protest among citizens

Citizens of federal capital have voiced strong protest against unprecedented hike in property tax terming them anti people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Citizens of Federal capital have voiced strong protest against unprecedented hike in property tax terming them anti people.According to media reports, the citizen from Islamabad staged a protest against increasing property taxes by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) .

The citizen demanded of government to take notice of increase in taxes.It is pertinent to mention here that, the MCI assembly had approved enhancement in tax on December 17, 2018 during meeting and accordingly property tax was increased from 30 to 50 per cent.

In case of non- payment of tax till due date then the citizens are required to pay fined by one and half percent of property tax.

According to the sources that, No survey was conducted for increasing tax and nor feedback was sought from public but tax was spiked with adding financial woes of the general public.On the other side MCI have enacted neither any rules of business nor rules of establishment.

The citizens said that MCI which is running without rules and regulations is not authorized to enhance taxes.The chief Commissioner office directed MCI chief municipal that last date for paying property tax be extended till October 30. While last date for payment of property tax has been set September, 30 by MCI.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Protest Business September October December 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

3 minutes ago

USAID starts programme on agribusiness for rural w ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Hillary Clinton Supports Impeachment Inquiry Into ..

14 seconds ago

Xi announces opening of Beijing Daxing Internation ..

16 seconds ago

Overflowing trash trolleys feed pigs, stray dogs p ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.