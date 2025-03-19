Hike In Sugar Price Intolerable: DPM/ FM Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that sale of sugar at price of Rs178-180 per kg was intolerable and announced that the retail price of sugar would remain at Rs164 per kg while its ex-mills price would be capped under Rs159 per kg.
Announcing the major decisions after chairing a meeting to review sugar prices in a live broadcast on national tv channels, he said a sub-committee was being formed to submit recommendations within one month to address the persistent issue.
The DPM/FM said that the committee formed on the directive of the prime minister to look into the sugar issue, had held several meetings in the past, after its prices were hiked in the holy month of Ramazan.
The DPM/FM Dar said that sale of sugar at Rs178-180 per kg was not tolerable at any cost; neither to the prime minister nor to the government.
A sub-committee headed by Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain would submit its feedback within one month prior to April 19 April in this regard, he informed.
He said the sugar mills association had explained their reasons and they held detailed interaction over the issue.
Earlier, the meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, PM’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar, representatives of the sugar mills association and the relevant senior officials.
Dar reiterated that the government was committed to conclude the issue and through a viable way, provide relief to the common man in the form of availability of sugar at a reasonable price in the market.
He further explained that with collectively consultations, if the two tiers system could be implemented, the common man would get sugar at even the lowest price as announced.
The DPM/FM also thanked the sugar mills association for provision of sugar at the subsidized rate of Rs 130 per kg at all 274 Sasta bazaars.
There was no shortage of sugar in the country, he said ruling out any need of its import and made it clear that the artificial shortage of sugar would dealt in with iron hands.
