Hiker rescues baby deer at Trail 5

Director to Minister for Interior Major Ali Monday while hiking on Trail 5 saved an infant deer of rare breed

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Administration sources, he saved the deer lost in the Margalla Hills National Park's trail 5 and was being attacked by monkeys.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Administration sources, he saved the deer lost in the Margalla Hills National Park's trail 5 and was being attacked by monkeys.

"Major Ali rescued the baby deer and handed it over to wild life officials," it added.

However, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was informed and he coordinated with the Environment Wing (Forest Guards) for the deer's safe possession, said the official sources.