UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hiker Rescues Baby Deer At Trail 5

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Hiker rescues baby deer at Trail 5

Director to Minister for Interior Major Ali Monday while hiking on Trail 5 saved an infant deer of rare breed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Director to Minister for Interior Major Ali Monday while hiking on Trail 5 saved an infant deer of rare breed.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory Administration sources, he saved the deer lost in the Margalla Hills National Park's trail 5 and was being attacked by monkeys.

"Major Ali rescued the baby deer and handed it over to wild life officials," it added.

However, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was informed and he coordinated with the Environment Wing (Forest Guards) for the deer's safe possession, said the official sources.

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

Women with disabilities facing residence issues in ..

10 seconds ago

Mirza Abdul Rehman for transparency in FPCCI award ..

12 seconds ago

Trump Administration Plans Expand Homeland's Power ..

14 seconds ago

Ukrainian Election Shows Citizens Want Peace With ..

15 seconds ago

Zelensky party heads for absolute majority in Ukra ..

21 minutes ago

Media academy is need of the hour: Dr Firdous Ashi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.