Hiking during Ramazan offers several health benefits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The holy month of Ramazan is observed by Muslims worldwide for fasting. Besides this, it is also linked with many health benefits, like the reset of the digestive system, helping weight management and several others.

In recent years, many have incorporated hiking into their Ramazan routines, seeing it as a natural opportunity to gain health benefits while fasting. Trail-3 in Islamabad remains a popular destination for hikers, even during this sacred month.

Touqeer Ahmed, a regular hiker aiming to lose weight, shared his experience, saying, "I have joined hiking in Ramazan to accelerate my weight loss and it has been more effective than I expected."

Similarly, some individuals see hiking as tough during fasting due to the impact of weather.

"I hike regularly and though I feel thirsty but it's bearable; I feel both mental and physical relaxation during hiking," said Fakhr Imtiaz.

Many hikers enjoy the natural environment while maintaining their fitness goals.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab, another regular hiker, remarked, "I joined hiking again in Ramazan to spend more time in nature because hiking during Ramazan is particularly effective for weight loss, but the serene environment of the trails also gives mental satisfaction.

However, with rising temperatures and the physical demands of fasting, this year’s Ramazan has seen a moderate turnout on hiking trails. Umar Shaani, a caretaker at Trail-3, noted, "There hasn't been a significant decline in hikers during Ramazan compared to regular days."

He also said that the trail was usually packed on weekends—except during Ramadan.

Health experts also acknowledge the benefits of moderate exercise during fasting but caution against overexertion. Ayesha Noor, a nutritionist and fitness expert, advised that choosing moderate trails or light walks during Ramazan is a good idea to avoid muscle fatigue and dehydration and it's important to pace yourself, especially on more tiring days."

Similarly, a cardiologist and sports physician, Hashim Ali, emphasised hydration as a key concern.

"Dehydration is a major risk when hiking during Ramazan, especially in hot weather," he said, adding that proper hydration during non-fasting hours is essential to maintain physical performance and prevent heat-related illnesses, he explained.

As Ramazan progresses, many health-conscious individuals see it as an opportunity to gain physical fitness benefits.

