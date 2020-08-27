UrduPoint.com
Hiking Tracks In Galyat To Be Made More Attractive For Tourists: DC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Hiking tracks in Galyat to be made more attractive for tourists: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday said that work has been started to modernize and improve all the existing hiking tracks in Galyat to attract more tourists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Thursday said that work has been started to modernize and improve all the existing hiking tracks in Galyat to attract more tourists.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding improvement and modernization of hiking tracks existed in Galyat.

Director General Galyat Development Authority Raza Ali Habib, DFO Galyat, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba, Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan and other officials attended the meeting.

