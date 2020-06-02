Hilal-e-Ahmar cardiac hospital closes as 12 employees tested COVID-19 positive

Hilal-e-Ahmar Cardiac hospital Hyderabad has been closed for two days after 12 employees including doctors were tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hilal-e-Ahmar Cardiac hospital Hyderabad has been closed for two days after 12 employees including doctors were tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to report, twelve doctors and other staff members out of total 60 employees of the hospital have been tested positive for COVID-19 after which hospital was closed for two days and would be reopened after disinfecting it.

The management of Hilal-e-Ahmar said the hospital would be reopened after completing disinfecting process.