Hilal E Ahmar Pakistan Chairman Calls On KP Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Chairman Anjuman Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Islamabad and discussed the organization services in the country especially in KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chairman Anjuman Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Islamabad and discussed the organization services in the country especially in KP.
The Chairman Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan informed the Governor about its organization's financial and human assistance to people during recent floods and torrential rains in the country especially in KP, says a handout of Governor House. The Governor said the role of Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan during natural calmities and accidents were of prime importance.
Tue Governor underlined the need for further strengthening of provincial branches of Hilal e Ahmar Pakistan for speedy services to the depressed.
Underscoring the need of the organization active role in solution of human problems created due to environmental changes and climate variations, the Governor suggested establishment of a mechanism for strengthening of linkages of the provincial branches with local and international donors.
