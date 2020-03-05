Hilal-e- Ahmer approves annual budget of Rs.130 mln

Executive body of Hilal-e- Ahmer Sargodha has approved the annual budget 2020-21. The budget has been estimated worth Rs.130 million while the expenditure has been shown at Rs. 120.5 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):Executive body of Hilal-e- Ahmer Sargodha has approved the annual budget 2020-21. The budget has been estimated worth Rs.130 million while the expenditure has been shown at Rs. 120.5 million.

The budget meeting was chaired by Chairman Hilal-e- Ahmer and Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh. In meeting honorary secretary Dr. Nadia Aziz, ADC Finance Roy Yasir Bhatti, AC Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal, CEO Health Dr. Samiullah and Executive members were also present. The meeting also approved a ten percent increase in salaries of all Hilal -e-Ahmer employees and to take steps in light of Supreme Court orders regarding the rent of all Halal Ahmer shops.

The meeting also approved the repairing of buildings, purchase of surgery instruments, construction of new buildings and purchase of biometric machinery for staff attendance and CCTV cameras.

Honorary Secretary Dr. Nadia Aziz told to meeting that new recruits have been completed to ensure the availability of doctors and nurses in all the branches while a new vehicle has also been purchased for pick and drop the doctors. The meeting also discussed the leasing of 22 Kanal land of Hilal Ahmer, auction of defective items, membership, and bicycle stand auction and donation issues.

Deputy Commissioner said"The performance of Hilal-e- Ahmer is extraordinary."