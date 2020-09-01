UrduPoint.com
Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :-:The deputy commissioner inaugurated the Hilal-e-Ahmer hospital which was constructed at a cost of Rs 16.4 million.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that to provide health facilities to the public was the first priority of the government and directed the health department official to use all available resources to provide health facilities to people.

On this occasion, Secretary Hilal-e-Ahmar Dr Nadia Aziz said that in the first phase the gyne facilities would be available 24/7 while three lady doctors will be present in the morning, afternoon and evening.

She said that initially twelve beds emergency had also been set up in the hospital, adding thatsix Hilal-e- Ahmer hospitals were working in Sargodha.

