Hilal-e-Istaqlal hoisting ceremony held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day of Pakistan was observed with a renewed pledge to sacrifice lives for upholding the prestige of the country and to pay homage to all the martyrs and Ghazis of September 6, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawn with special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace.

The main "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot on Sunday.

Garrison Commander Sialkot Garrison Major General Muhammad Ishaq Khattak, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Vice Chairman Provincial Anti Corruption Committee Brigadier (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, DPO Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, PTI leader Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and SCCI President Malik Ashraf jointly hoisted the Hilal-e-Istaqlal.

On the occasion, the participants released hundreds of balloons in the air with the strong message of peace and love.

Addressing on the occasion, Garrison Commander Major General Muhammad Ishaq Khattak said the Defence Day of Pakistan reminds us of the indomitable courage and matchless sacrifices of our gallant men who 55 years ago, proved the world that the defence of Pakistan was unassailable.

He said the Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon to the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

He said that September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation.

He said the entire nation stands united along with the armed forces of Pakistan while defending the motherland.

He paid tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis of 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said that September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation. He said the day when the nefarious designs of enemy, bedeviled by her arrogance of numerical superiority, when thwarted.

He said, it was the day to pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis, and to draw inspiration from their iconic acts of valour and supreme sacrifices.

The day also proclaims that the proud sons of this valiant nation are even capable of defending the sacred frontiers of the Motherland, he added.

Vice Chairman, Provincial Anti Corruption Committee Brig (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghumman said that compared to 1965, Pakistan today had emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

He said the day reminded us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our armed forces, which they had rendered for the Defence of Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Salman Akbar, Sub-Registrar Saeed Ahmed Manj, COMCS Faisal Shehzad, Uncle Cricketer Sufi Abdul Jalil, District Peace Committee Coordinator Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Ilyas, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sheikh Javed Haider, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, CEO Education Younis Warraich, DO Secondary Education Altaf Hussain Sheikh, senior officers of Pakistan Army and people from all walks of life also attended the ceremony.