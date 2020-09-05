UrduPoint.com
Hilal-e-Istaqlal Hoisting Ceremony To Be Held At Sialkot Fort Today

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

The main 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal' hoisting ceremony would be held at historical Sialkot Fort here on Sunday, under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The main 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal' hoisting ceremony would be held at historical Sialkot Fort here on Sunday, under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid said on Saturday that Garrison Commander of Sialkot Cantt Maj-Gen Muhammad Ishaq Khat would preside over the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq will also attend the ceremony.

The Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the Sept 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The people of Sialkot will reaffirm their resolve to defend the country as they did in 1965 in the event of a similar threat in future.

Senior Pak Army officials will salute the Shuhada and lay down wreaths on their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during the special ceremonies.

