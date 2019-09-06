Hilal-e-Istiqal flag hoisting ceremony held

(@imziishan)

The Defence Day of Pakistan was observed with national fervour and enthusiasm in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial Tehsils of Sialkot district on Friday

The day commenced with the special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country and early liberation of Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district. Special quran khawani was held at various places for Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

On the occasion,Hilal-e-Istiqlal flag hoisting ceremony was held under auspices of Tehsil Municipal Corporation. Station Commander Sialkot Ayaz Masood Khan, Provincial Minister for Special education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq jointly unfurled the Hilal-e-Istiqlal flag on Jinnah hall.

Speaking on the occasion,the Station Commander said that there was a great need of demonstrating the spirit of 1965 war for defeating anti-state elements and to bringing out the country out of crises.

At this juncture unity had become more imperative for the solidarity of the country and under the prevailing situation collective efforts are direly needed for forging unity among the ranks to cope with the challenges confronted to Pakistan,he said.

The Provincial Minister paid rich tributes to Armed Forces of Pakistan and people of Sialkot for demonstrating courage during 1965 war. He urged people to stand with Armed Forces as they purged the country from menace of terrorism.

People belonging to various walks life including exporters, members of civil society, journalists and political leaders attended the flag hoisting ceremony. Several educational, cultural and literary bodies were holding colorful programmes in accordance with the significance of the day.

A large number people were visiting graves of Shuhada in Chowinda and Khanawali where the biggest tank battle was fought after 2nd world war.It may be added that Khanawili was remembered as graveyard of Indian tanks. Special funtions were held in Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial tehsils of the district to pay rich tributes to the heros of September 1965 war.