Hilal Food Authority Wasted 100 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Hilal Food Authority wasted 100 liters adulterated milk

The Hilal Food Authority and District Livestock department on Friday sealed four shops and wasted 100 liters adulterated milk

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Hilal food Authority and District Livestock department on Friday sealed four shops and wasted 100 liters adulterated milk.

The team of Hilal Food Authority during routine checking, conducted raid on various shops during midnight and checked quality of milk and found 40 percent adulteration of water in the milk.

The team sealed all four shops and imposed heavy fine on the shopkeepers.

The team was comprising on officials of Livestock department, Assistant Director and veterinary doctors.

