Hilal-i-Pakistan award conferred upon Chinese commerce minister

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conferred civil award upon Zhong Shan, China's Minister for Commerce in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred the "Hilal-i-Pakistan" civil award at a special investiture ceremony held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Haque said the award recognized Zhong's contributions as a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as minister for commerce of China, he had been instrumental in promoting the 2nd phase of the Pakistan-China free-trade agreement, which came into effect at the start of 2020, and facilitating Pakistan's active participation in headline events such as the China International Import Expo and the 17th China-ASEAN Expo.

Zhong Shan said the award was not only a personal honour bestowed by the president of Pakistan but also a symbol of the trust and confidence Pakistan reposed in the time-honoured all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

China's commerce ministry would continue to work for deepening economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

The ceremony was preceded by a meeting during which it was agreed to further promote Pakistan-China trade and economic relations in line with the consensus of the leadership of both countries and for the benefit of the two peoples.