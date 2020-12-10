UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hilal-i-Pakistan Award Conferred Upon Chinese Commerce Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:41 PM

Hilal-i-Pakistan award conferred upon Chinese commerce minister

Pakistan on Thursday conferred civil award upon Zhong Shan, China's Minister for Commerce in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conferred civil award upon Zhong Shan, China's Minister for Commerce in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred the "Hilal-i-Pakistan" civil award at a special investiture ceremony held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse here on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Haque said the award recognized Zhong's contributions as a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as minister for commerce of China, he had been instrumental in promoting the 2nd phase of the Pakistan-China free-trade agreement, which came into effect at the start of 2020, and facilitating Pakistan's active participation in headline events such as the China International Import Expo and the 17th China-ASEAN Expo.

Zhong Shan said the award was not only a personal honour bestowed by the president of Pakistan but also a symbol of the trust and confidence Pakistan reposed in the time-honoured all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

China's commerce ministry would continue to work for deepening economic and trade ties with Pakistan.

The ceremony was preceded by a meeting during which it was agreed to further promote Pakistan-China trade and economic relations in line with the consensus of the leadership of both countries and for the benefit of the two peoples.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Import China 2020 Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bilateral ti ..

1 minute ago

Non-communicable diseases killing more people than ..

16 seconds ago

PIMS grand health alliance announces closure of pa ..

18 seconds ago

The Hague Believes Expelled Russian Diplomats Coll ..

19 seconds ago

PR DDS assures traders to resolve issues at Prem N ..

24 seconds ago

US Targets Kadyrov's Foundation, Chechen Officials ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.