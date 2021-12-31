The Hill Joint Music Band on Friday organized a flow new year's party at Lok Virsa, featuring live music and fireworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Hill Joint Music Band on Friday organized a flow new year's party at Lok Virsa, featuring live music and fireworks.

Folk fusion, Maliha J Khan, Ali Ashraf, The Crazy Vibes, Nomi the Bassist, Osama Nasir, Zoha Zuberi, Saptak, Aarish, Ali Tariq (DJ) and Khumariyan performed at the event and got big applause from the audience, said a press release issued here.

Khumariyaan is a Pashto music band from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that also plays other styles. The band has represented their Culture abroad in Ireland, United Kingdom, United States of America, Kenya and elsewhere. Maliha J Khan a famous artist also presented her famous songs at the event. The event was attended by a large number of music enthusiasts.