Hill Joint organizes musical concert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hill Joint Saturday organized a musical concert titled "Voodoo Child" aiming at to promote contemporary music and performing arts at Lok Virsa.

According to announcement, renowned singers including Talal Qureshi, Salar Khan, Maano and Rozeo performed at the concert.

Talal Qureshi is a Pakistani record producer, singer, songwriter and DJ. The Pakistani musician crafts melodies and songs that are wholly singular.

Talal released the first single off his debut album, track called "PAISA" featuring R&B, Pop Singer Songwriter - Hasan Raheem. The COVID-19 SOP's were strictly observed.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:qur/E:qur/I:mzd/R:mzd\778