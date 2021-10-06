UrduPoint.com

Hill Joint To Organize A Musical Concert On Oct 9

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:40 PM

Hill Joint to organize a musical concert on Oct 9

The Hill Joint would organize musical concert titled "Voodoo Child" on October 9 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hill Joint would organize musical concert titled "Voodoo Child" on October 9 at Lok Virsa.

According to announcement, renowned singers including Talal Qureshi, Salar Khan, Maano and Rozeo would perform at the concert.

Talal Qureshi is a Pakistani record producer, singer, songwriter and DJ. The Pakistani musician crafts melodies and songs that are wholly singular, ...

Talal released the first single off his debut album, track called "PAISA" featuring R&B, Pop Singer Songwriter - Hasan Raheem. The COVID-19 SOP's would be strictly observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan October

Recent Stories

No Russians Among Foreign Mercenaries in CAR - Off ..

No Russians Among Foreign Mercenaries in CAR - Officers Union

48 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 140406 cusecs water

IRSA releases 140406 cusecs water

49 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves census on modern technology : Ami ..

Cabinet approves census on modern technology : Aminul Haq

50 seconds ago
 Open Mic Jam party to be held on Oct 7 at Lok Virs ..

Open Mic Jam party to be held on Oct 7 at Lok Virsa

52 seconds ago
 Mali May Need Help of Thousands of Russian Militar ..

Mali May Need Help of Thousands of Russian Military Instructors - Officers Union

17 minutes ago
 No light at the end of the tunnel for Britain's HG ..

No light at the end of the tunnel for Britain's HGV drivers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.