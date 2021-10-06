Hill Joint to organize a musical concert on Oct 9

The Hill Joint would organize musical concert titled "Voodoo Child" on October 9 at Lok Virsa

According to announcement, renowned singers including Talal Qureshi, Salar Khan, Maano and Rozeo would perform at the concert.

Talal Qureshi is a Pakistani record producer, singer, songwriter and DJ. The Pakistani musician crafts melodies and songs that are wholly singular, ...

Talal released the first single off his debut album, track called "PAISA" featuring R&B, Pop Singer Songwriter - Hasan Raheem. The COVID-19 SOP's would be strictly observed.