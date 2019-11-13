Hill-torrent dams to be constructed in DG Khan, Rajanpur: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed a proposal of constructing 13 small dams in phased manner in DG Khan and Rajanpur being affected by hill-torrents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday reviewed a proposal of constructing 13 small dams in phased manner in DG Khan and Rajanpur being affected by hill-torrents.

Chairing a meeting regarding construction of small dams at his office, the chief minister said hill-torrent dams would be constructed at Koh-e-Suleman Range for flood management, asserting that more than 200 hill-torrents were causing flood-related damages in DG Khan.

The chief minister said suitable areas were available for constructing dams and added that it would not only protect Chashma Right Bank Canal, DG Khan Canal and Kachi Canal from hill-torrents but also ensure availability of water in Koh-e-Suleman.

The chief minister directed the irrigation department to complete the feasibility study at the earliest.

Buzdar hoped that small dams would prove helpful in development of the area and prosperity of locals.

During the meeting, a steering committee was also constituted with the chief minister as its head, while heads of departments concerned would be included in this committee.

The secretary irrigation briefed that an average of Rs 4 billion to 15 billion would be spent on every small dam meant for storing the water of hill-torrents.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, administrative secretaries, NESPAK experts and others attended the meeting.