Hill Torrents of DG Khan likely to experience moderate flows in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division are likely to experience moderate flows during the next 24 hours, at present there is no flood situation in the country as all the main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday the present Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma reservoirs is 7.737 MAF (56.83 %) of total 13.614 MAF.

A storage space of 16.35 feet is left in Mangla Dam with present level at 1225.65 feet. Mangla Dam Management Authorities alongwith Flood Mitigation Committee are fully cognizant of the situation with regard to Dam Safety and regulation of high flows.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD0 Lahore, Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Eastern Balochistan with Arabian Sea's moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet which may likely to intensify.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave trough over Northern parts of Afghanistan remained stationary. It may likely to strengthen further in the coming hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may occur during the next 24 hours over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Southeastern areas of Sindh. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is also expected over Punjab (Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore & Bahawalpur Divisions) and Eastern Balochistan, besides over upper catchments of all the major rivers during the same period.