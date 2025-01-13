Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals

Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the second phase of the Himat Card initiative in order to support disabled individuals in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the second phase of the Himat Card initiative in order to support disabled individuals in Nankana Sahib.

The distribution of Himat Cards was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahrina Ghulam Murtaza Junejo and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rai Zulfiqar Ali at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shabbir and other officials were also present.

According to officials, this program aims to provide financial assistance to disabled persons, promoting their welfare and empowerment. Over 11,000 applications have been received from across the district, with 816 Himat Cards already distributed to disabled individuals. The program aims to provide quarterly installments of Rs. 10,500 to registered disabled persons, who can access these funds through their Himat ATM cards at any bank.