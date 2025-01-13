Open Menu

Himat Card Distribution Continues In Nankana Sahib To Support Disabled Individuals

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individuals

Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the second phase of the Himat Card initiative in order to support disabled individuals in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched the second phase of the Himat Card initiative in order to support disabled individuals in Nankana Sahib.

The distribution of Himat Cards was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahrina Ghulam Murtaza Junejo and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rai Zulfiqar Ali at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shabbir and other officials were also present.

According to officials, this program aims to provide financial assistance to disabled persons, promoting their welfare and empowerment. Over 11,000 applications have been received from across the district, with 816 Himat Cards already distributed to disabled individuals. The program aims to provide quarterly installments of Rs. 10,500 to registered disabled persons, who can access these funds through their Himat ATM cards at any bank.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Bank Nankana Sahib From

Recent Stories

Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib ..

Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individua ..

19 seconds ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed honours recipients of funding ..

19 minutes ago
 Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of ..

Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity

20 minutes ago
 XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost cr ..

XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost creative production

20 minutes ago
 Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bet ..

Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bets

21 seconds ago
 Halo AI raises $6 million to impact brand-creator ..

Halo AI raises $6 million to impact brand-creator collaborations

34 minutes ago
FNC, Arab Parliament discuss enhancing parliamenta ..

FNC, Arab Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhib ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhibition

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends session at 1 Billion ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends session at 1 Billion Followers Summit featuring May ..

35 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses sorrow over sa ..

32 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour ..

The Hyderabad Roshan Khayal Forum (HRF) to honour writer Rasool Memon on Jan 18

32 minutes ago
 Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, menta ..

Iodine deficiency lead to impaired physical, mental development : Paediatrician

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan