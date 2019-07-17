UrduPoint.com
Himayat Ali Shaer's Contribution For Urdu Literature To Be Remembered Forever: President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the contribution of renowned poet and playwright Himayat Ali Shaer for the promotion of Urdu literature would be remembered forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the contribution of renowned poet and playwright Himayat Ali Shaer for the promotion of urdu literature would be remembered forever.

The President paid tribute to the deceased poet for his immense services for Urdu.

He expressed grief over the passing away of Himayat Ali Shaer and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

