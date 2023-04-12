Close
Himayatullah Assures Release Of Funds For Control, Prevention Of Lumpy Skin Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Himayatullah assures release of funds for control, prevention of lumpy skin disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Finance, Himayatullah Khan has assured release of funds for control and prevention of lumpy skin disease (LSD) next month.

He gave this assurance to Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Abdul Haleem Qasuria during a meeting here on Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Livestock, Ambar Ali Khan, the director generals of the various wings of the department were also present on the occasion.

The release of funds for control and prevention of lumpy skin diseases in cattle came also under discussion during the meeting.

Abdul Haleem Qasuria told the Advisor on Finance that the provision of funds is necessary to continue the programme.

The Advisor on Finance assured that the availability of funds will become possible during the first week of May and requested him to demand a minimum fund to continue the programme and other departments should also get some funds.

The possible release of funds for Dairy Farm Development Project also came under discussion.

The advisor told the minister to also make efforts for bringing improvement in Seed Development board, Food Security, bringing barren land under cultivation and discovery of treatment for the diseases of plants and crops to make the province self-sufficient in food.

