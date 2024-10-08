Himmat Card Launched In Sargodha
Published October 08, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Himmat Card has been officially launched in the Sargodha district on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued here, the initiative has commenced across all seven tehsils of Sargodha.
The inaugural ceremony in Tehsil Shahpur was attended by PML-N Member of Provincial Assembly Sardar Asim Sher Maken and Chaudhry Ikram.
Additionally, PML-N district officials participated in similar events across other tehsils.
Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, including Director Shakira Noreen and Deputy Director Zeba Andaleeb, along with Assistant Directors and officers from the Community Development Program, oversaw the arrangements to ensure the seamless issuance of Himmat Cards to individuals with special needs.
In her address, Director Shakira Noreen emphasized the department's commitment to serving and supporting individuals with special needs, stating, "Our Primary mission is to ensure the welfare and service of special individuals, and we will continue to strive towards this goal with utmost dedication."
