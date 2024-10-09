Open Menu

'Himmat Card' Launched To Assist People With Disabilities In Ahmedpur Sharqia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal in Punjab on Wednesday launched a special project called 'Himmat Card' to provide assistance to people with disabilities.

Addressing the card distribution ceremony in Ahmedpur Sharkia, Divisional Director Sahar Siddiqa said, "This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of the province, implemented on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz."

The chief guest of the event was Malik Khalid Babar Warne, a member of the Punjab Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Deputy Director Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and Assistant Director Ayesha Gul were also present along with Tehsil Disability board member Sheikh Azizur Rahman.

Malik Khalid Babar commended the provincial government for this step, stating, "It is the first time the disabled have been provided such assistance at their doorsteps, regardless of their political affiliations."

"More than 2,000 deserving individuals have been registered in the entire tehsil and 1,200 of them are receiving the "Himmat Card" in the first phase," Sheikh Azizur Rahman informed.

He emphasized that no one should pay any amount to any person, institution, or employee, and strict action would be taken against any kind of corruption.

