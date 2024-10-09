'Himmat Card' Launched To Assist People With Disabilities In Ahmedpur Sharqia
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
AHMEDPUR SHARQIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Department of Social Welfare and Baitul-Mal in Punjab on Wednesday launched a special project called 'Himmat Card' to provide assistance to people with disabilities.
Addressing the card distribution ceremony in Ahmedpur Sharkia, Divisional Director Sahar Siddiqa said, "This is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of the province, implemented on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz."
The chief guest of the event was Malik Khalid Babar Warne, a member of the Punjab Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-N. Deputy Director Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and Assistant Director Ayesha Gul were also present along with Tehsil Disability board member Sheikh Azizur Rahman.
Malik Khalid Babar commended the provincial government for this step, stating, "It is the first time the disabled have been provided such assistance at their doorsteps, regardless of their political affiliations."
"More than 2,000 deserving individuals have been registered in the entire tehsil and 1,200 of them are receiving the "Himmat Card" in the first phase," Sheikh Azizur Rahman informed.
He emphasized that no one should pay any amount to any person, institution, or employee, and strict action would be taken against any kind of corruption.
APP/sdf/378
Recent Stories
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four robbers arrested after shootout5 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked5 minutes ago
-
VC SU condoles death of Ex-Chairperson Urdu department Dr. Sadia Naseem15 minutes ago
-
British High Commission allocates over £10 million for flood response in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Second by-poll on vacant seats of LG on Oct 2035 minutes ago
-
Govt. allocates Rs 7.5 bln to bring out of school back: Ahsan35 minutes ago
-
Deceased Chinese engineers not part of IPP talks; clarifies finance ministry45 minutes ago
-
'Killer' arrested through Interpol45 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases55 minutes ago
-
Govt starting public-friendly projects: minister55 minutes ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln55 minutes ago
-
Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta1 hour ago