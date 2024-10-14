Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Muhammad Asad Ali, launched the distribution of "Himmat Cards" for special persons here on Monday

The initiative, spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aimed to provide financial aid to individuals with special needs across the district. Under the program, beneficiaries will receive a quarterly payment of Rs 10,500 via Himmat Card. The distribution event took place at the Social Welfare office in Lodhran, where ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali and Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nazia Sharif, handed over the cards.

ADCG Asad Ali described the program as a revolutionary step in Punjab's history, highlighting it as a compassionate and exemplary initiative by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He emphasized that direct financial aid was being systematically provided to special persons in the province.

“This initiative ensured that all registered persons receive their support with dignity and without discrimination,” he remarked.

Deputy Director Nazia Sharif revealed that out of 1,141 applications received from persons across the district, 357 qualified beneficiaries are now receiving Himmat Cards. She explained that beneficiaries will be able to access their funds from any bank using the Himmat ATM card every three months.