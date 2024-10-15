“Himmat Cards” Being Distributed Among Deserving Persons In District: ADC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Aneel Saeed here on Monday said that “Himmat cards” were being distributed among the disabled persons in the district.
He stated this during visiting a camp site established for distributing the cards.
Other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
The ADC said that 6 camp sites had been established to facilitate the disabled persons in the district.
Every deserving person would receive Rs 10500 under the Programme, he pointed out.
