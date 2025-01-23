Hina Affirms Zero Tolerance On Violence Against Women,children
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt taking action upon
a shocking incident of alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old deaf and mute girl
in Siddiqpura Narowal visited the District Police office on Thursday.
An official media release issued here quoting the police stated that three suspects abducted
the girl and subjected her to assault. Immediate action by the police led to the registration
of an FIR and the arrest of the main suspect, while raids are underway to apprehend
the remaining two culprits.
On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hina Pervez met with the
victim and her father. Expressing deep sorrow, she assured the family of complete
support and justice.
Speaking to the media, Hina Pervaiz Butt stated, "Incidents of violence against women and children are unacceptable.
A zero-tolerance policy will be implemented against those involved in such heinous crimes.
The investigation will be conducted comprehensively, and justice will be ensured without delay."
The police reported that they were alerted through a 15 emergency call, after which immediate
action was taken. The main suspect has been arrested, and all legal procedures, including medical
examinations and DNA tests, are being completed to build a strong case.
The District Police Officer (DPO) Narowal affirmed that strict action would be taken against those
involved in violence and assault cases. He assured that the perpetrators would face law.
The victim’s father demanded the Punjab government and the Women Protection Authority to ensure
speedy justice to his daughter.
