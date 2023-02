Hina arrives in Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar arrived here on Friday on a two-day official visit of Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar arrived here on Friday on a two-day official visit of Sri Lanka.

She was received by Sri Lankan State Minister for Tourism Ms Diana Gamage, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Umar Farooq Burki and officials of the High Commission.

During the visit, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar will attend celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a guest of honour. She will also call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.