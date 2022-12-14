UrduPoint.com

Hina Asks UN, FATF To Take Action Against India For Terror Activities Inside Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:04 PM

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pakistan

The Minister of State says the Lahore incident is a test case for the credibility and integrity of international counter terrorism and counter financing of terrorism regimes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has urged the international community especially the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to hold India accountable for perpetrating terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said we have shared a dossier regarding Indian involvement in Johar Town, Lahore terrorist attack with members of UN Security Council. She said it will also be shared with the UN Secretary General, hoping they will look into this undeniable and undisputable evidence and fulfill their responsibility.

The Minister of State said the Lahore incident is a test case for the credibility and integrity of international counter terrorism and counter financing of terrorism regimes.

She said the world must show that efforts to counter terrorism are nondiscriminatory. The international conscience cannot be held hostage to political and economic exigencies of the time.

Hina Rabbani Khar said terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is condemnable as this poses a serious threat to peace and security.

She expressed her surprise that the perpetrators of terrorism are today projecting themselves to be the biggest victims of terrorism.

The Minister of State said Lahore incident is a clear evidence of a terrorist attack which was planned and supported by India to target innocent civilians. She said it reflects India's persistent hostility towards Pakistan and it uses terrorist proxies to achieve nefarious objectives.

Hina Rabbani Khar said our professional law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities have brought the perpetrators of this attack to justice who have received punishment but these are the front men.

She said the mastermind and facilitators remain at large and under Indian state patronage and protection. She assured Pakistan will pursue this case relentlessly at every level.

She said India remains the recruiter, financer and the facilitator of terrorist outfits and foreign terrorist fighters within the region. She said India has a constant role in destabilizing neighboring countries and weaken their economies to pursue their hegemonic designs in the region.

