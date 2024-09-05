Hina Butt Visits Nishtar Hodpital To Inquire After Acid, Assault Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt visited Nishtar Hospital to inquire after victims of acid attacks and a girl allegedly subjected to abuse on Thursday.
She assured the mother of the victim of full support from the Punjab government.
Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani and Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital, Dr.
Muhammad Kazim Khan, briefed her about medical condition and treatment of the girl.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority said that victims of acid attacks will be provided with every possible form of justice.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence against women, she maintained.
She was accompanied by MPA Salman Naeem, CP0 Multan, SP Cantt, and others.
APP/mjk
1859 hrs
