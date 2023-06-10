Hina, Finnish counterpart discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Friday met State Secretary to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland N. Johanna Sumuvuori in Helsinki and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to the Foreign Office, during the meeting, they appreciated partnership of Pakistan and Finland especially in education and vocational training.

They emphasized the need for bilateral collaboration in green energy and exchanged views on global issues of mutual interest.