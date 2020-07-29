Hina Jilani receives American Society of International Law award

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is delighted to announce that Hina Jilani has received the prestigious Honorary Member Award for 2020, conferred by the American Society of International Law

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th July, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is delighted to announce that Hina Jilani has received the prestigious Honorary Member Award for 2020, conferred by the American Society of International Law.

Ms Jilani is one of HRCP's founder members, a former secretary-general, and currently a Council member.

An internationally recognised lawyer, she is among the world's most respected human rights defenders due to her pioneering work within Pakistan and globally.

She has served in various international positions, including as Special Representative of the UN on Human Rights Defenders, member of the International Commission of Inquiry on Darfur, member of the UN Fact-finding Mission on Gaza, and member of the Eminent Jurists Panel appointed by the International Commission of Jurists. In Pakistan she is known as a fierce opponent of discrimination against the most vulnerable segments of society.