Hina Khar Asks People To Avoid Pre-judging Outcome Of FATF's Plenary Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

The Minister for State says FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says pre-judging the outcome of FATF plenary meeting and speculative reporting in this regard should be avoided.

Khar took to Twitter and said the FATF Plenary meetings are continuing in Berlin, Germany and FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight.

The Minister of State said a media briefing will also be held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad tomorrow morning on the issue.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said no speculation should be made about the removal or stay of Pakistan in the grey list of FATF.

Taking to Twitter, she said the statement of FATF meeting being held in Germany will be issued tonight and the details of this will be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow.

