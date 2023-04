Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to Japan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Friday with a focus on enhancing Pakistan’s manpower export to Japan.

Senior officials of the Foreign Office, relevant Ministries and Pakistan Embassy Japan participated in the meeting.

The meeting stressed the need to address roadblocks to ensure optimal utilization of Pakistan's manpower exports.