Hina Khar discusses ties with French minister, business leader

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met here on Friday with Thierry Pflimlin, President France-Pakistan business Council and Franois Bitouzet, Managing Director VivaTech.

Khar delivered a talk at Paris school of International Affairs, Sciences Po University and met a delegation of Association of Grandes Ecoles and Campus France.

In her meeting with Thierry Pflimlin, who is also CEO TOTAL Global Services, trade and economic relations between Pakistan and France as well as investment opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion.

During the meeting with Minister of State Franois Bitouzet, they discussed developing linkages between startup sectors of both the countries, and participation of Pakistan in next year's Vivatech event.

The talk to the students of Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po University was on the topic "Pakistan and the Emerging World Order", which was followed by a Q&A session. She also exchanged views with the faculty of the university on education cooperation.

In the meeting with the representatives of Campus France and Conference of Grande coles, the minister discussed ways to strengthen institutional linkages and exchanges between Pakistan and France in the field of higher education.