UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar, French Parliamentary Leaders Discuss Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Hina Khar, French parliamentary leaders discuss ties

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, held meetings on Monday with Christian Cambon, President Commission for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate and Jean-Louis Bourlanges, President Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, held meetings on Monday with Christian Cambon, President Commission for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate and Jean-Louis Bourlanges, President Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meetings were held at the French Senate and National Assembly respectively.

Pakistan-France bilateral relations including parliamentary cooperation, situation of floods in Pakistan, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

The minister extended an invitation to both the presidents to visit Pakistan to further strengthen parliamentary contacts and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the minister held a roundtable with a group of French intellectuals, members of think tanks and scholars.

She shared Pakistan's perspective on important national, regional and global matters, while discussing in-depth the issues raised by the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Hina Rabbani Khar Visit Christian

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs20.2 bln for SAP, flood-hit farmers ..

ECC approves Rs20.2 bln for SAP, flood-hit farmers

3 seconds ago
 Punjab Assembly adopts resolution condemning US pr ..

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution condemning US president's statement

4 seconds ago
 Jurors in Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case of Lyin ..

Jurors in Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case of Lying to FBI Retire to Deliberate ..

6 seconds ago
 Death toll in Sudan's ethnic clashes rises to 13: ..

Death toll in Sudan's ethnic clashes rises to 13: UN

7 seconds ago
 Russian jet crashes into residential area in south ..

Russian jet crashes into residential area in southwest Russia

9 seconds ago
 Europeans Moving to Mediterranean to Avoid Harsh W ..

Europeans Moving to Mediterranean to Avoid Harsh Winter, Energy Blackouts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.