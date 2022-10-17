Hina Khar, French parliamentary leaders discuss ties

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, held meetings on Monday with Christian Cambon, President Commission for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate and Jean-Louis Bourlanges, President Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, held meetings on Monday with Christian Cambon, President Commission for Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate and Jean-Louis Bourlanges, President Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meetings were held at the French Senate and National Assembly respectively.

Pakistan-France bilateral relations including parliamentary cooperation, situation of floods in Pakistan, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

The minister extended an invitation to both the presidents to visit Pakistan to further strengthen parliamentary contacts and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the minister held a roundtable with a group of French intellectuals, members of think tanks and scholars.

She shared Pakistan's perspective on important national, regional and global matters, while discussing in-depth the issues raised by the participants.