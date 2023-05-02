Hina Khar, Indonesian FM discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

According to the Foreign Office, during the interaction that took place on the sidelines of the meeting of Special Representatives on Afghanistan, matters of bilateral interest and the regional situation were reviewed. Hina Khar underlined the importance for the international community to take credible steps in support of the people of Afghanistan.

The meeting of the Special Representatives on Afghanistan was convened by the United Nations Secretary General in Doha Qatar.