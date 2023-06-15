(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for the Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP) Josep Borrell in Strasbourg.

Recalling her meeting with the High Representative on the sidelines of the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm on May 13, the minister expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the EU based on the Strategic Engagement Plan.

The minister highlighted, "Pakistan is engaging with the European institutions for building partnerships under various initiatives of the EU including the Global Gateway Strategy with a focus on green energy, and blue economies," according to a statement received here on Thursday.

She also expressed the desire to further enhance EU-Pakistan mutual engagement, especially legal pathways to migration while addressing EU's concerns on readmission.

Underscoring the importance of trade and economic cooperation, Minister of State emphasized that the EU's GSP Plus framework had been mutually beneficial and instrumental in growth of trade between the two sides.

She highlighted the importance of decisive global action on climate adaptation and building climate resilience, and the importance of developed countries taking the lead in mobilizing climate finance, noting the significant role of public and private funds, and technology to facilitate the transition.

The minister and the High Representative/Vice-President also exchanged views on regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts.

Hina Rabbani Khar expressed hope that the HR/VP would visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.