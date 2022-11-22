Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov on the sidelines of UN Alliance of Civilization meeting in Fez, Morocco

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov on the sidelines of UN Alliance of Civilization meeting in Fez, Morocco.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said that during the meeting, they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade and promote regional connectivity.