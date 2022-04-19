Hina Khar stresses sincere efforts to steer Pakistan on diplomatic front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday stressed the need for employing sincere efforts to address the challenges on the diplomatic front.

The new MoS, who assumed her responsibilities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after taking the oath of office today, expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the MoS on the working of various divisions of the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretaries including Dr Khalid Hussain Memon, Raza Bashir Tarar and additional secretaries of the ministry.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to join her new responsibilities, Hina Khar was received by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials.

Belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party, Hina Rabbani Khar has previously served as Foreign Minister from February 2011 to March 2013 – the youngest person and the first woman to hold this office in the country.

Earlier, she has also served as the State Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs.