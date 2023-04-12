Hina Khar to attend meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighbouring Countries in Uzbekistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistani delegation in the 4th meeting of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan tomorrow.

On the sidelines, the Minister of State will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating delegations.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan mechanism was established in 2021 on Pakistan's initiative with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

She said the mechanism will contribute towards forging a consensus amongst the neighboring countries, which are the most direct stakeholders of the situation in Afghanistan.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.