Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rwanda

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan’s delegation to two-day 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting beginning in Rawanda from tomorrow [Friday].

The Minister of State will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The leaders of fifty-four member countries of the Commonwealth will hold discussions, among others, on issues related to the youth, technology and innovation and various global challenges.

Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective at the plenary as well as other discussions during this important Commonwealth event.