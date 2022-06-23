UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar To Represent Pakistan At 26th Commonwealth Heads Of Govt Meeting In Rwanda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2022 | 11:52 AM

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rwanda

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will also attend the Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting to be held today [Thursday].

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan’s delegation to two-day 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting beginning in Rawanda from tomorrow [Friday].

She will also attend the Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting to be held today [Thursday].

The Minister of State will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The leaders of fifty-four member countries of the Commonwealth will hold discussions, among others, on issues related to the youth, technology and innovation and various global challenges.

Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective at the plenary as well as other discussions during this important Commonwealth event.

Related Topics

World Technology Hina Rabbani Khar Lead Event From Government

Recent Stories

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

3 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

11 hours ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

11 hours ago
 Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidenc ..

Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidence vote

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.