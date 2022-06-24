UrduPoint.com

Hina Khar To Represent Pakistan At 26th Commonwealth Heads Of Meeting Rawanda Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda today

The Minister of State will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 24th, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead Pakistan's delegation at the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting being held at Kigali, Rwanda on Friday.

The leaders of the 54-member countries of the Commonwealth will hold discussions on issues related to the youth, technology, innovation and various global challenges including climate change, post-Covid recovery and economic crises.

Hina Rabbani Khar will present Pakistan's perspective on the issues at the plenary as well as other discussion fora during this important event.

